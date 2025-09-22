School Holidays on September 22, 2025: Check State-Wise Updates

As the festive season approaches, several states in India have declared school holidays on September 22, 2025. Here's a comprehensive guide to help students and parents stay informed about the latest updates on school closures.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a revised schedule for Dussehra holidays, with schools closing on September 22, 2025. This extended break allows students to enjoy the festivities with their families.

Punjab

In Punjab, schools will remain closed on September 22, 2025, to commemorate Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. This significant occasion celebrates the birth anniversary of the legendary Indian king, Maharaja Agrasen, who made substantial contributions to trade, commerce, and social welfare.

Haryana

The Haryana government has declared a school holiday on September 22, 2025, in honor of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. This will be followed by another public holiday on September 23, 2025, to observe Shaheedi Divas (Martyrdom Day), paying tribute to the state's war heroes and martyrs.

Rajasthan

While there is no official confirmation, schools in Rajasthan might observe a holiday on September 22, 2025, due to the Navratri celebrations. This festival is deeply revered in the state, and many schools usually close on this day.

Karnataka

Karnataka students can look forward to an extended 17-day holiday from September 20 to October 6, 2025. However, SSLC candidates might have special preparatory sessions during this break to prepare for their board exams.

Other States

Telangana: Schools might adjust their schedules due to the upcoming Bathukamma festival, which begins on September 27.

Jammu & Kashmir: Some districts might observe a holiday on September 23, 2025, to celebrate Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday.

West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar: Partial school closures might occur due to local community events, especially for schools preparing for Durga Puja, which begins on September 29.

Stay Informed

As the festive season unfolds, it's essential for parents and students to stay updated about local government announcements and school closures. This will help them plan ahead and make the most of the holidays.