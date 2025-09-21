September 22 School Holiday or not?

As Dussehra 2025 is near, students and parents are verifying if schools will remain open or shut on September 22, 2025. As per official releases, a number of states have announced school holidays from tomorrow to enable students to rejoice the festival.

States Having School Holidays on September 22

Andhra Pradesh: Schools will be closed from September 22 and will have the break until October 2, 2025 for Dussehra holidays. Classes will start on October 3.

Telangana: Telangana students will also receive a holiday from September 22, which is the beginning of Dussehra celebrations.

Karnataka: Karnataka schools are closed on September 22 for Dussehra celebrations.

These closures enable families to enjoy the festivities, ranging from rituals, fairs, and other activities that are a part of Dussehra's cultural events.

Other States and Normal School Operations

In all other regions of India, schools will function as usual on September 22, 2025. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Jammu & Kashmir states have normal classes, even though localized shutdowns can occur due to district-level events or administrative decisions. Parents are requested to monitor notifications from their respective schools.

Planning for Upcoming Festival Holidays

Parents and students should also be aware of other holidays later in September and October:

Navratri Sthapana: September 22 (Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of North India)

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday: September 23 (Jammu & Kashmir)

Mahalaya Amavasya: September 27 (Eastern states)

Bathukamma Festival: September 27 (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh)

Durga Puja: September 29–30 (West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Tripura)

Conclusion

On September 22, 2025, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka students will have a holiday for Dussehra, whereas the rest of the states follow usual classes. Parents may follow school official notices or local news for any announcements or extra district-level holidays. The holiday allows family members in the festive areas to enjoy Dussehra together, kicking off a lively festival season.

Also read: School Holidays in October 2025: Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and More