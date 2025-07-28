Nag Panchami 2025 Date, Puja Vidhi, Fasting Rules & Traditions

Nag Panchami, a sacred Hindu festival to worship serpent gods, will be observed on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The sacred day is on Panchami Tithi (fifth day) of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Shravan/Sawan, which is a time deemed extremely holy for worship and spiritual development.

The Significance of Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami occupies an integral position in the Hindu calendar, reflecting the worship of nature and the serpent deities, who were considered guardians of the house. In Hindu mythology, worship of snakes on this day was supposed to eliminate evil, safeguard against snakebites, and usher in joy, prosperity, and good luck.

The Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

On this holy day, devotees get up early, take a sacred bath, and dress in clean attire. The following are the rituals:

Setting up the Altar: Put a red cloth on a wooden platform and maintain an idol or picture of Nag Devta.

Offerings: Offer milk, turmeric, water, rice, flowers, roli (vermilion), and sweets to the serpent gods.

Prayers: Read out the tale of Nag Panchami and ask for blessings of the serpent god.

Fasting and Prayer: Numerous devotees keep a fast and present milk to live snakes or symbolic statues.

Shubh Muhurat

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat: 5:41 AM to 8:23 AM (2 hours 43 minutes) on July 29, 2025. Other favorable periods are:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:17 AM to 4:59 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:43 PM to 3:37 PM

Coincidence with Mangala Gauri Vrat

Nag Panchami this year also coincides with the Mangala Gauri Vrat, giving it an added religious importance. Mangala Gauri Vrat is a religious ritual performed by married women for their family's well-being and prosperity.

Celebrations and Traditions

Nag Panchami is a day of celebration of harmony between human beings and nature. The devotees pray and worship the serpent gods to receive their blessing and protection. Nag Panchami is also a reminder of living in harmony and keeping nature safe.

Conclusion

Nag Panchami 2025 is going to be a great festival, with spiritual zeal and devotion. While the serpent gods are worshipped by devotees, they are trying to eliminate negativity, ward off evil, and bring prosperity and happiness to their families. The celebration is proof of the great culture and traditions of Hinduism, and its impact will be felt for generations yet to come.

Also read: August 2025 Holidays: List of Festivals and Celebrations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh