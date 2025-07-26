Mumbai on Orange Alert! Palghar Declares Holiday Amid Rains

Mumbai, July 26: A day after torrential rains lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and multiple districts across Maharashtra for July 26. The alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy showers.

Maharashtra Weather Alerts for July 26

According to the IMD bulletin, a red alert has been issued for Palghar, Chandrapur, Gondia and the ghat regions of Pune, warning of intense rainfall. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Satara ghats, Nashik ghats, Gadchiroli and Bhandara, among others.

IMD Scientist Sushma Nair said,

“On July 26, Palghar is under a red alert, while Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are under an orange alert. Pune ghat areas remain on red alert and Nashik ghat regions on orange alert.”

Heavy Rain Forecast for Mumbai

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba, stated that the city and its suburbs will witness a generally cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 29°C and 24°C, respectively.

On Friday, the Andheri Subway had to be closed temporarily due to severe waterlogging. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported average rainfall of 29.40 mm in the island city, 29.44 mm in the eastern suburbs and 18.88 mm in the western suburbs.

Palghar Declares School Holiday

In light of the red alert, Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar announced a holiday for all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on July 26.

IMD Advisory

The IMD has advised citizens in the affected districts, especially those in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra ghat areas, to stay alert and avoid non-essential travel. Local authorities have been asked to remain on standby for any emergency situations.