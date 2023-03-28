Mining Baron Gali Janardhana Reddy Unveils KRPP’s Symbol and Manifesto

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy released his Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha’s (KRPP) manifesto and unveiled his party’s symbol – a football. KRPP’s welfare programmes named after Basaveshwara indicate that Reddy plans to work for the development of farmers, women and youth in the state.

Three months ago, the former Karnataka minister had floated his new Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha party. The political observers said KRPP may cut into BJP’s vote as party’s founder Janardhana Reddy has a huge support in the Ballari region. Reddy had kept himself away from active politics for nearly 12 years.

According to reports, KRPP is currently focusing on constituencies in Kalyana-Karnataka (earlier Hyderabad-Karnataka) region and in constituencies where there is a sizable presence of Telugu-speaking population.

The KRPP leader Janardhana Reddy said that he was contesting the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections from Gangavathi in Koppal district while his wife Aruna Lakshmi from Ballari city assembly segment. He also announced the list of candidates for 10 other constituencies. They are Mahesh (Hiriyur), Srikanth Bandi (Nagathan), Mallikarjuna Nekkanti (Sindhanur), Nagendra Neralekunte (Pavagada), Mehaboob (Indi), Lallesh Reddy (Sedam), Arekere Krishna Reddy (Bagepalli), Bhima Shankar Patil (Bidar South), Darappa Nayaka (Siruguppa), and Dr Charul (Kanakagiri).

