Capital Issue: Supreme Court to Hear AP Plea Challenging High Court Order 

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday. A division bench of the apex court comprising Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna will hear the petition challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgement on the proposed decentralisation (three capitals) issue.

In its SLP, the state government has requested the court to stay the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgement on the proposed decentralisation.

The AP government has said it is committed to people of the state and indicated that the state government’s legislated Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014 act as a delegate of the Union of India.

Also Read: Good News For Telugu States! 2nd Vande Bharat Express Train To Tirupati Coming Soon