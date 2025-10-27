MHA IB Security Assistant, Motor Transport Exam Admit Card Released Online, Download Now

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant and Motor Transport Admit Card 2025 today, October 27, 2025. Candidates who applied for the 455 vacant posts can now download their hall tickets from the official websites — www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

The computer-based examination (CBT) is scheduled to take place nationwide on October 30, 2025 (Thursday).

How to Download IB SA MT Admit Card 2025

Follow these simple steps to download your IB Security Assistant and Motor Transport Hall Ticket 2025:

Visit the official MHA website (mha.gov.in) or the NCS portal ( ncs.gov.in ).

). On the homepage, find and click on the link titled “Online Applications for Security Assistant and MT.”

You’ll be redirected to a new page — click on the “Login” option on the left side.

Enter your User ID and Password correctly in the required fields.

Once logged in, navigate to the “Admit Card” or “Download Hall Ticket” section.

Your IB SA MT Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Verify all details carefully, then download and print multiple copies for future use.

Direct Link: IB SA MT Admit Card 2025

Details to Check on the Admit Card

After downloading, candidates must verify the following details to ensure accuracy:

Candidate’s Full Name

Roll Number / Application Number

Exam Date (October 30, 2025)

Exam Time and Reporting Time

Exam Centre Name and Full Address

Candidate’s Photograph and Signature

If any discrepancy is found, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction.

About the IB Recruitment 2025

The Intelligence Bureau, functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, launched a major recruitment drive earlier this year to fill 455 vacancies for the posts of Security Assistant and Motor Transport.

With the admit cards now released, candidates are just one step away from the examination phase. The written exam will serve as the first round of the multi-stage selection process.

Important Advice for Candidates

Applicants are strongly advised to download their admit cards at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush, technical issues, or server delays. Carrying a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre is mandatory along with a valid photo ID proof.