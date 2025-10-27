Why Is Chandrababu So Eager to Please the Lulu Group?

The YSRCP has demanded an explanation from the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh over what it described as its “desperation to please” the Lulu Group.

The opposition party alleged that the TDP government was leasing prime land in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Mallavalli to the multinational conglomerate at throwaway prices.

It questioned why Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was bending rules and offering excessive concessions to the Lulu Group in these land deals.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the YSRCP pointed out that the TDP government had leased 7.48 acres of land to Fair Exports, a subsidiary of the Lulu Group, in Mallavalli, Krishna district, for setting up a food processing unit at a cost of ₹50 lakh per year for 66 years. According to the agreement, the lease amount will increase by only 5% every five years instead of the standard 10% every three years.

The YSRCP highlighted that the previous government had agreed to lease the land for a food processing unit to Zion Beverages for ₹1.92 crore per year and questioned why the TDP had reduced the lease value by nearly four times.

Apart from the Mallavalli land, the TDP government has also leased 25.37 acres of prime land opposite the beach at Waltair Harbour Park in Visakhapatnam to the Lulu Group for 99 years at just ₹7.08 crore per year.

Similarly, in Vijayawada, the ruling alliance has leased 4.15 acres of land belonging to the Governorpet depot — the site of the old bus stand located in the heart of the city — to the company for establishing a mall.

The controversy deepened after Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reportedly expressed strong reservations during a recent Cabinet meeting. He is said to have questioned the rationale behind the concessional lease terms and even sought clarity on the nature of the proposed unit — whether it would process fruits and vegetables or function as a slaughterhouse.

Pawan Kalyan’s apparent dissatisfaction with the TDP government’s handling of the Lulu Group deal has fueled speculation about growing strains within the TDP–Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

In this backdrop, the key question remains unanswered — why is Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu making exceptions to accommodate the Lulu Group, even at the risk of straining his alliance with Pawan Kalyan and the Jana Sena Party?