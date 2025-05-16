May 17 Stock Market Holiday; Here's Why!
If you're curious about whether the stock market will be open or closed on May 17, the response is simple: closed. Why? Because May 17 is a Saturday, and both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have weekends off as holidays.
Stock Market Holidays in May 2025
While May 17 is one holiday because of the weekend, there's another significant holiday in May¹ ²:
May 1, Thursday: Maharashtra Day - Both NSE and BSE will remain closed on this day.
Knowing Stock Market Holidays
The Indian stock market is open Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Both the NSE and BSE usually issue their holiday calendars at the start of every year. These holidays may be national festivals, special events, or major events.
If you are going to trade or invest, it's crucial to be aware of the market working schedule to optimize your investment plans.
More Holidays to Keep in Mind
Below are some more holidays during which the stock market will be closed:
- August 15, Friday: Independence Day
- August 27, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 2, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
- October 21, Tuesday: Diwali Laxmi Pujan
- October 22, Wednesday: Diwali-Balipratipada
- November 5, Wednesday: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
- December 25, Thursday: Christmas
Monitor the official NSE and BSE websites for any changes or updates to the holiday calendar.
