May 17 Stock Market Holiday; Here's Why!

If you're curious about whether the stock market will be open or closed on May 17, the response is simple: closed. Why? Because May 17 is a Saturday, and both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have weekends off as holidays.

Stock Market Holidays in May 2025

While May 17 is one holiday because of the weekend, there's another significant holiday in May¹ ²:

May 1, Thursday: Maharashtra Day - Both NSE and BSE will remain closed on this day.

Knowing Stock Market Holidays

The Indian stock market is open Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Both the NSE and BSE usually issue their holiday calendars at the start of every year. These holidays may be national festivals, special events, or major events.

If you are going to trade or invest, it's crucial to be aware of the market working schedule to optimize your investment plans.

More Holidays to Keep in Mind

Below are some more holidays during which the stock market will be closed:

August 15, Friday: Independence Day

August 27, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21, Tuesday: Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22, Wednesday: Diwali-Balipratipada

November 5, Wednesday: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25, Thursday: Christmas

Monitor the official NSE and BSE websites for any changes or updates to the holiday calendar.

