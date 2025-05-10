May 12 Bank Holiday or not for Buddha Purnima?

If you are wondering if there will be bank holidays on May 12, the answer is in the negative for certain regions. May 12 is Buddha Purnima, an important festival on the Buddhist calendar, and banks in a number of cities will be closed to mark the day.

Bank Holiday on May 11 and 12

Banks of cities such as Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar will remain shut on May 11 (Sunday) and May 12 (Buddha Purnima). What this implies is that banking operations will not be available for the next two days in these cities.

Buddha Purnima: An Important Festival

Buddha Purnima is a sacred festival celebrating the birth, enlightenment, and demise of Lord Buddha. It is a very significant day for Buddhists all around the world, and banks in certain states will close for business to honor the day.

Plan for Banking Needs

If you are going to the bank in the next few days, it is important to plan. You can visit your bank's website or customer service to find out their holiday schedule and plan your banking activities accordingly.

Three-Day Bank Holiday in Some Cities

As a matter of fact, banks in the said cities will be closed for three consecutive days, i.e., May 10 to May 12. This is because of a mix of Sunday (May 11) and Buddha Purnima (May 12). Make sure to get your banking requirements done before the holiday or post-break.

