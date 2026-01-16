Mauni Amavasya 2026: Date, Timings, Significance and Rituals Explained

Mauni Amavasya, an important spiritual day in the Hindu calendar, will be observed this year on January 18, beginning just after midnight at 12:03 AM and continuing until 1:21 AM on January 19. The occasion carries deep religious significance, and people across the country follow various age-old traditions to mark the day.

One of the most followed practices on Mauni Amavasya is taking a dip in holy rivers.

Devotees believe that bathing in sacred waters during this period helps purify the mind and body. Along with the ritual bath, many people choose to spend the day in silence—considered a powerful form of discipline and spiritual reflection.

Scriptures mention that offering prayers, performing charity, feeding the needy, and engaging in meditation on this day bring immense merit. Priests also note that these acts are believed to cleanse past wrongdoings and bring blessings such as good health, inner peace, and prosperity.

The day is also associated with worship of Lord Shiva, ancestral rituals, and personal reflection. Observances performed with sincerity are said to have a particularly strong spiritual impact, making Mauni Amavasya one of the most revered days in the month of Magha.