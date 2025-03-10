March 11 Holiday or not?

As the second half of March passes, school students eagerly want to hear if any holiday is nearby. In that, it remains dubious whether schools will have March 11 as a holiday or not. Given below is the list of school holidays for March 11, categorized state-wise:

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, half-day schools will begin from March 15, until then, the schools will operate on regular timings. Thus, March 11 is not a holiday in Telugu states.

Jammu and Kashmir Schools recently reopened after a long 3-month winter break on March 7. Thus, March 11 is a regular working day for schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Rain alert for the state on March 11 and will continue till March 13. Although the alert specifies light to moderate rains, in case the situation aggravates, there is a strong chance that the schools will remain shut on March 11. Yet, no formal announcement has been made so far.

At the same time, schools and colleges in Ladakh and Kargil are shut down until March 15 because heavy snowfall has affected the academic session.

Besides Ladakh and Kargil, some other states have announced holidays for March 11:

Punjab: All schools, government as well as private, will be closed on March 11 owing to a statewide holiday.

Haryana: Some Haryana districts have announced a holiday on March 11 due to weather conditions.

Himachal Pradesh: Schools in a few districts of Himachal Pradesh will be closed on March 11 as a result of snowfall.

In other such states as Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and others, there was no holiday declared in the schools on March 11. But parents can check with the concerned school teacher for further holiday declarations.

