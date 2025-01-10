Makar Sankranti 2025: Date, Time, Significance and Rituals!

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important Hindu festivals. This year, it is on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Makar Sankranti is considered the Sun god's journey towards a new astrological sign. It is considered the day that marks the beginning of the sun's north journey.

Date and Time of Makar Sankranti 2025

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The Punya Kaal Muhurta, considered an auspicious period for spiritual practices, charitable acts, and performing religious rites, begins at 09:03 AM and lasts for 9 hours, until 06:04 PM. The Maha Punya Kaal Muhurta, another highly auspicious period, begins at 09:03 AM and lasts for 1 hour and 54 minutes, until 10:57 AM.

Significance of Makar Sankranti

The festival of Makar Sankranti holds a great deal of importance in Hinduism. It marks the entry of the Sun into the sign of 'makara', which is a crocodile-like beast, said to be the mythological equivalent of Capricorn. This entry is considered highly auspicious since it marks the beginning of the sun's northward journey.

How is Makar Sankranti Celebrated?

Makar Sankranti is observed all over India with much zeal and zest. People observe the festival traditionally by drawing rangolis, bathing in sacred waters, and relishing sweets. In Gujarat, people jubilantly observe the festival by flying kites. In Tamil Nadu, people celebrate it as the Pongal festival. In Kerala, the devotees of the god Ayyappan observe Makaravilakku on a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple.

Regional Celebrations

Makar Sankranti is celebrated differently in various regions of India. In Punjab, the day before Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Lohri (or Lohari). Other names for the holiday in various regions of India include Maghi, Khichdi, and Poush Parbon, among many others. In several other parts of India, the holiday is associated with til or sesame seeds, which are eaten in sweets prepared with jaggery or a type of sugar, hence the nickname Til Sankranti in some regions.

Makar Sankranti 2025 is an important festival as it indicates that the Sun is changing its zodiac sign. This festival takes place throughout India with great fervour and marks one of the most sacred festivals in the Hindu calendar. Irrespective of where you celebrate, whether in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, or any other place in India, Makar Sankranti is a time for spiritual introspection, good deeds, and jubilation.

Also read: January 11 Bank Holiday in India for Second Saturday!