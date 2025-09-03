Madhya Pradesh School Declares 10-Day Holiday After Leopard Scare in Pathrota

A school in Pathrota village, Itarsi district, in Madhya Pradesh, has announced a 10-day holiday following frequent sightings of a female leopard within the Power Grid complex. This was done by the administration of Shri Tagore Vidya Mandir School to provide safety for students and employees. The holiday will be from September 4 to September 13, 2025.

Fear Among Locals Over Leopard's Presence

Based on the account of residents, the female leopard has been moving around the community in a vengeful way, reportedly because of the loss of her cub a while back. This raised concern that the animal could attack people. As tensions rose among the public, the school administration needed to suspend classes for a short while.

Forest Department Steps In

Authorities have assured that the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department will conduct a rescue operation to escort the leopard safely and release it away from human settlements. The principal of the school said that if the leopard is rescued early, before the end of the holiday season, the school can reopen ahead of schedule.

Online Classes to Avoid Study Loss

To avoid interfering with students' learning, the school has made arrangements that online classes will be held while it remains closed. After the situation is under control and the leopard is moved out, school activities will return to normal.

