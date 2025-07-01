List of Important Days in July 2025: National and International Observances

July is a month with important national as well as international observances which are of prime importance to students from different disciplines, particularly those appearing for competitive exams such as banking, SSC, and civil services. These dates come up in the General Awareness segment of examinations, so it is important that the candidates remain updated. Here in this article, let's discuss the key days of July 2025 along with a brief description of each observance.

1st July: National Doctors' Day (India)

National Doctors' Day is observed on 1st July to commemorate the service of doctors to the medical system. It is also the birthday of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, an illustrious physician and erstwhile Chief Minister of West Bengal.

1st July: Chartered Accountants' Day (India)

Chartered Accountants' Day is celebrated on July 1st, marking the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 1949. The ICAI is the largest professional accounting body in India, and this day is to commemorate the contribution of chartered accountants to the nation's economy.

1st July: GST Day (India)

GST Day is observed on July 1st to commemorate the day when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in India. GST is an overall indirect tax that is imposed on the supply of goods and services, and it has transformed the Indian taxation system.

2nd July: World UFO Day

World UFO Day is celebrated on July 2nd to make people aware of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and extraterrestrial life. Though there is no solid proof of alien existence, this day invites one to explore the universe's unknowns.

2nd July: World Sports Journalists Day

World Sports Journalists Day is observed on the 2nd of July to honor the efforts of sports journalists towards the sports world. Sports journalists are very important to promote sports and the players, and this day is for their tireless effort and dedication.

3rd July: International Plastic Bag Free Day

Plastic Bag Free Day Internationally is marked on July 3rd to create awareness regarding the ill effects of plastic bags on nature. The day promotes people to minimize plastic bag usage and opt for green alternatives.

5th July: International Day of Cooperatives

International Day of Cooperatives is commemorated on the first Saturday of July, which will be July 5th in 2025. International Day of Cooperatives honours the work of cooperatives in the world economy and encourages cooperation and mutual assistance values.

11th July: World Population Day

World Population Day is marked on July 11th as a reminder of population growth and its effects on the environment, economy, and society. This day makes individuals reflect on the effects of population growth and make efforts towards sustainable development.

12th July: World Malala Day

World Malala Day is observed on 12th July in commemoration of the birthday of Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Prize laureate and girls' education activist. Malala's strength and advocacy for girls' education have made her an inspiration globally.

14th July: Bastille Day (France)

Bastille Day takes place on the 14th of July to honour the Storming of the Bastille, a turning point in the French Revolution. It is a national holiday in France and is celebrated with parades, fireworks, and festivities.

15th July: World Youth Skills Day

World Youth Skills Day is celebrated on July 15th to bring into focus the need for youth skills development. The day urges governments, organizations, and individuals to invest in the development of young people's skills and enhance employability.

18th July: Nelson Mandela International Day

Nelson Mandela Day is observed on July 18th to commemorate the birthday of Nelson Mandela, a former President of South Africa and anti-apartheid activist. It celebrates Mandela's efforts towards peace, justice, and human rights.

26th July: Kargil Vijay Diwas (India)

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26th to celebrate the Indian Armed Forces' triumph over the Kargil War. The day is a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the soldiers who fought for India's independence.

29th July: International Tiger Day

International Tiger Day is celebrated on the 29th of July to create awareness on the conservation of tigers and the protection of their habitats. The day inspires governments, organizations, and people to join hands to preserve tigers and their habitats.

30th July: International Friendship Day

International Friendship Day is marked on July 30th to honor the significance of friendships within our lives. International Friendship Day inspires individuals to value their friends and develop their friendships.

Other Notable Days in July

Apart from these days discussed above, July contains some other notable observances that are noteworthy.

July 6: World Zoonoses Day: This is a day marked to create awareness for zoonotic diseases, which are diseases that are transmissible between animals and humans. The day is to mark the first rabies vaccination by Louis Pasteur in 1885.

July 7: World Chocolate Day: This is a day marked to enjoy the bliss and happiness of chocolate. Chocolate is a favorite dessert enjoyed by individuals worldwide.

July 16: World Snake Day: It is a day celebrated to spread awareness of snakes and encourage conservation. Snakes have a vital role in the environment, and several species are under threat of extinction.

July 20: World Chess Day: It is a day celebrated to help popularize the game of chess and its advantages. Chess is a strategic board game that necessitates analytical minds and problem-solving abilities.

July 24: Income Tax Day (India): It is celebrated to mark the day when income tax was introduced in India. Income tax is a major source of revenue for the government, and this day is celebrated to acknowledge the taxpayers' contribution.

July 24: Guru Purnima: On this day, spiritual and academic gurus are remembered. Guru Purnima is a major Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain festival and a day to thank teachers and mentors.

July 28: World Hepatitis Day: This is the day that is commemorated to raise awareness against hepatitis, which is a collection of liver diseases caused by infections. World Hepatitis Day seeks to ensure the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of hepatitis.

Conclusion

July 2025 is packed with important national and global observances that are vital to people from different professions. By knowing the significance of these days, we can raise awareness, appreciation, and action towards making the world a better place. From advocating for health, education, to protecting the environment, every day offers a chance to contribute in a good way.

