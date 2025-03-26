Liquor Shops in Noida Run Buy-One-Get-One Free Offers & Massive Discounts

Scores of tipplers thronged liquor shops in Noida to take advantage of the best discounts. With the new Uttar Pradesh liquor policy set to take effect on April 1, liquor shop owners across the NCR (National Capital Region) have announced massive discounts to clear out their stocks before March 31. Any leftover inventory will be seized by excise officials.

Several shops in Noida are offering buy-one-get-one-free deals and steep discounts on all types of liquor, including beer and whiskey.

In a video posted by ‘The Trending Indian’ on Instagram, scores of people made a beeline outside liquor stores in Noida to make the most of the discounts and offers.

While a store in Sector 18 offered buy-one-get one free deal on whiskey, another shop owner announced the offer for boosting beer sales.

A shop owner in Sarfabad rued that the government did not lower the sales quota for the month of March despite the new policy kicking in, leaving them with excess stock.

According to excise officials, Noida liquor stores typically sell about 10,000 bottles of beer, 30,000 bottles of foreign liquor, and 40,000 bottles of country liquor daily, generating Rs 3-4 crore in daily revenue. With the current discounts, they expect a 30-40% spike in sales this week.

Under the new policy, the government has introduced an e-lottery system for liquor shop licenses, replacing the previous system of license renewals used over the past six years. This change is designed to allow new players to enter the market.

Additionally, the government has introduced "composite shops" that will sell both beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) together, leading to the merging of several separate beer and IMFL outlets.