Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Significance, Date, Time, and More

The Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami, commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, is just around the corner. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across the country. Let's dive into the details of this year's celebrations.

Date and Time

Krishna Janmashtami will be on August 16, since the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada falls predominantly on Saturday. However, as per Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi starts from August 15 and ends on August 16. Therefore, celebrations will be held on both days.

Gazetted Holiday

The best part is that August 16 has been announced as a gazetted holiday, meaning that all offices and educational institutions will be closed on the day. This will provide people with enough time to enjoy the celebrations and spend time with family.

Shubh Muhurat

The Nishita Puja Time will be from 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM on August 16 for a period of 43 minutes. Ashtami Tithi starts at 11:49 PM on August 15 and ends at 09:34 PM on August 16.

City-wise Krishna Janmashtami Muhurat Time

Following is a list of city-wise Krishna Janmashtami Muhurat timings:

Pune: 12:17 AM to 01:02 AM on August 16

Delhi: 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM on August 16

Chennai: 11:51 PM to 12:36 AM on Aug 15-16

Jaipur: 12:10 AM to 12:53 AM on August 16

Hyderabad: 11:58 PM to 12:43 AM on Aug 15-16

Gurgaon: 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM on August 16

Chandigarh: 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM on August 16

Mumbai: 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM on August 16

Bengaluru: 12:01 AM to 12:47 AM on August 16

Ahmedabad: 12:22 AM to 01:06 AM on August 16

Noida: 12:03 AM - 12:47 AM, August 16

Kolkata: 11:19 PM - 12:03 AM, August 16-17

Celebrations

The celebration will be accompanied by a series of festivities, such as Dahi Handi celebrations, which will be organized on August 16. Individuals will come together to create human pyramids and shatter the dahi handi, containing curd and butter, to celebrate Lord Krishna's passion for milk and dairy products.

Conclusion

Krishna Janmashtami is an important festival in the Hindu calendar, and this year's festivities are sure to be spectacular. With the gazetted holiday being on August 16, individuals are free to enjoy the celebrations. So, take out your calendar and circle August 15-16 and get set to celebrate the 5252nd birthday of Lord Krishna!

Also read: SHOCKING! Zee TV's Iconic Serial Kumkum Bhagya Set to End After 11 Years?