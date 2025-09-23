Kolkata Drowns Before Durga Puja: TMC and BJP Trade Blame After Deadly Rains

As Kolkata reeled under 300 mm of overnight rain that claimed seven lives, a political slugfest erupted between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Normal life collapsed as torrential rain pounded the city on Monday (September 22) night, flooding streets and crippling transport.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari launched a sharp attack on the state government and municipal authorities over the rain-related deaths.

Sharing a disturbing video of bodies floating in waterlogged streets, Adhikari wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Death procession in the waterlogged city! Corpses are floating in the water; seeing this early in the morning dampens the mood. But who is responsible for this plight?”

He claimed a single night’s downpour had triggered massive flooding in Salt Lake, saying: “In an era when technology can predict rain and its intensity, the inefficiency and indifference of the mayors of Kolkata and Bidhannagar force residents to suffer. They have learned nothing from past experiences, and the same scenario repeats year after year.”

Calling the disaster “a crime,” he demanded that those responsible be identified and punished.

The BJP’s Bengal unit also highlighted the plight of residents in flooded neighbourhoods, including Maniktala, where Durga Puja pandals are being set up. “This is the condition of Maniktala! Durga Pujo celebrations are starting this week. Yet, due to Kolkata’s extremely poor drainage system, Puja pandals are submerged. Years of anarchy under the CPM and nearly 15 years of corruption in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation under TMC have forced Bengalis to suffer even during their biggest festival,” the party posted.

Another video showcased flooding near Science City, an upscale locality. “See the condition of Kolkata around Science City. This is one of the state’s most acclaimed and posh regions that houses key organizations,” the BJP wrote, adding: “If such is the state of civic life, how can anyone think of living sustainably or investing here? This is a breakdown of civil order.”

Responding to the attacks, the TMC blamed the deluge on an unprecedented cloudburst.

In a post on X, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya noted, “Nearly 300 mm of rain fell within hours, a scale that overwhelms any city, no matter its infrastructure. Scientists have said the same in Mumbai 2005, Chennai 2015, Delhi 2023—no city escapes when the skies open without pause.”

Accusing the BJP of “weaponising pain,” she added, “They ignore science, compassion, and climate realities. They think people cannot tell the difference between a natural calamity and propaganda. But Bengal can.”

The downpour struck just days before Durga Puja, bringing Kolkata to its knees as large swathes were submerged, traffic ground to a halt, and even Metro services were suspended.

জলমগ্ন শহরে মৃত্যুর মিছিল !!! মৃতদেহ ভাসছে জমা জলে, সকাল সকাল এই দৃশ্য দেখে মন খারাপ হয়ে যায়। কিন্তু এই দুর্দশার জন্য দায় কার? এক রাতের বৃষ্টিতেই কলকাতা-সল্টলেক জলমগ্ন! ভাসছে শহর, বিপন্ন শহরবাসী, চরম দুর্ভোগ অফিস যাত্রীদের। আজকের দিনে যখন প্রযুক্তি এত উন্নত যে কখন বৃষ্টি… pic.twitter.com/6Hl4Zd68oJ — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) September 23, 2025

See the condition of Kolkata around Science City. This is one of the state’s highly acclaimed and posh regions that houses a few organizations. If such is the condition of civil lives, how can anyone think about living a sustainable life in Kolkata? How can any organization… pic.twitter.com/vtJhW3FCkZ — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) September 23, 2025