Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Check Date and Time - Expected on May 7
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the declaration date of Kerala SSLC (Class 10) results for the year 2025, which will be declared on May 9, 2025. Students who have taken the Class 10 board exams can view their results on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
How to Check Kerala SSLC Results 2025
To check their results, candidates can follow these easy steps:
- Go to the official results website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on the Kerala SSLC Results 2025 option on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials required and click submit.
- See the result shown on the screen.
- Download the result page and take a printed copy for future reference.
Websites to Check Kerala SSLC Results
Apart from the main website, students can also check their Kerala Board Class 10 results on the following websites:
Examination Statistics
In all, 4,27,021 candidates took the Kerala SSLC examination, held at 2,964 centers in Kerala, nine centers in Lakshadweep, and seven centers in the Gulf. The break-up of candidates by school type was:
- Government schools: 1,42,298 students
- Government-aided schools: 2,55,092 students
- Unaided schools: 29,631 students
- Lakshadweep centres: 447 students
- Gulf region centres: 682 students
Conclusion
The Kerala SSLC results 2025 will be an important milestone for students who have toiled hard to realize their academic aspirations. With the announcement of results now set for May 9, 2025, students can prepare themselves to view their results online and accordingly plan their future course of action.
Also read: Retro Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Suriya's Film Online?