Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Check Date and Time - Expected on May 7

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the declaration date of Kerala SSLC (Class 10) results for the year 2025, which will be declared on May 9, 2025. Students who have taken the Class 10 board exams can view their results on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

How to Check Kerala SSLC Results 2025

To check their results, candidates can follow these easy steps:

Go to the official results website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in .

. Click on the Kerala SSLC Results 2025 option on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials required and click submit.

See the result shown on the screen.

Download the result page and take a printed copy for future reference.

Websites to Check Kerala SSLC Results

Apart from the main website, students can also check their Kerala Board Class 10 results on the following websites:

Examination Statistics

In all, 4,27,021 candidates took the Kerala SSLC examination, held at 2,964 centers in Kerala, nine centers in Lakshadweep, and seven centers in the Gulf. The break-up of candidates by school type was:

Government schools: 1,42,298 students

Government-aided schools: 2,55,092 students

Unaided schools: 29,631 students

Lakshadweep centres: 447 students

Gulf region centres: 682 students

Conclusion

The Kerala SSLC results 2025 will be an important milestone for students who have toiled hard to realize their academic aspirations. With the announcement of results now set for May 9, 2025, students can prepare themselves to view their results online and accordingly plan their future course of action.

Also read: Retro Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Suriya's Film Online?