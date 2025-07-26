Kerala Rains: Kozhikode, Kottayam Among Worst-Hit as Kerala Faces Flood-Like Situation

Continuous heavy rainfall since Friday night has caused widespread damage across Kerala, flooding rivers, filling up dams, and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for seven districts on Saturday.

The alert, which was in place for three hours in the morning, covered Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts. According to the IMD, an orange alert signifies very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm in a single day.

The downpour wreaked havoc in Kozhikode, where uprooted trees, damaged homes, and smashed vehicles were reported overnight. Power lines and poles were brought down in multiple areas, disrupting electricity supply. Similar incidents of destruction were also reported from Kottayam and Kannur districts.

Authorities have opened the shutters of Banasura Sagar Dam in Wayanad and Aliyar Dam in Palakkad, warning residents living downstream to remain on high alert.

The heavy rains have partially submerged several low-lying areas, including the historic Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Ernakulam district, where floodwaters have risen dangerously high.

Officials have urged the public to exercise extreme caution as rainfall is expected to continue in the coming days.