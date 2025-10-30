Kerala Public Holidays 2026: Maundy Thursday Included as Holiday
The Kerala government has announced officially the list of public holidays for the year 2026. Apart from the general holidays, Maundy Thursday (Pesaha Vyazham) has also been added to the list of holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Public Holidays in Kerala during 2026
The state government has issued the following public holidays for 2026:
- January 2: Mannam Jayanthi
- January 26: Republic Day
- March 20: Id-ul Fitr (Ramzan)
- April 2: Maundy Thursday
- April 3: Good Friday
- April 14: Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi
- April 15: Vishu
- May 1: May Day
- May 27: Id-ul Ad'ha (Bakrid)
- June 25: Muharam
- August 12: Karkidaka Vavu
- August 15: Independence Day
- August 25: First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif
- August 26: Thiruvonam
- August 27: Third Onam
- August 28: Fourth Onam / Sreenarayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi
- September 4: Sreekrishna Jayanthi
- September 21: Sreenarayana Guru Samadhi
- October 2: Gandhi Jayanthi
- October 20: Mahanavami
- October 21: Vijayadasami
- December 25: Christmas
Restricted Holidays
The government has also announced the following restricted holidays for certain communities:
- Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi (Nadar community)
- Avani Avittom (Brahmin community)
- Vishwakarma Day (Viswakarma community)
Bank Holidays
Banks in Kerala will remain closed on the following holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act:
- Mannam Jayanthi
- Republic Day
- Id-ul Fitr (Ramzan)
- Good Friday
- Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi
- Vishu
- May Day
- Id-ul Ad'ha (Bakrid)
- Independence Day
- First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif
- Sreenarayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi
- Sreekrishna Jayanthi
- Sreenarayana Guru Samadhi
- Gandhi Jayanthi
- Mahanavami
- Vijayadasami
- Christmas
Special Holiday for State Government Offices in New Delhi
The government offices of the state and government undertakings functioning in New Delhi will remain closed on March 4, 2026, on the occasion of the Holi festival.
Note
In the event that any of the above-mentioned holidays falls on a Sunday, the following working day shall be treated as a holiday. It is suggested that the employees should refer to their respective organizations for any special lists of holidays.
Also read: Cyclone Montha Impact: AP School Holidays Till October 31