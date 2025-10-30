Kerala Public Holidays 2026: Maundy Thursday Included as Holiday

The Kerala government has announced officially the list of public holidays for the year 2026. Apart from the general holidays, Maundy Thursday (Pesaha Vyazham) has also been added to the list of holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Public Holidays in Kerala during 2026

The state government has issued the following public holidays for 2026:

January 2: Mannam Jayanthi

January 26: Republic Day

March 20: Id-ul Fitr (Ramzan)

April 2: Maundy Thursday

April 3: Good Friday

April 14: Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi

April 15: Vishu

May 1: May Day

May 27: Id-ul Ad'ha (Bakrid)

June 25: Muharam

August 12: Karkidaka Vavu

August 15: Independence Day

August 25: First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif

August 26: Thiruvonam

August 27: Third Onam

August 28: Fourth Onam / Sreenarayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi

September 4: Sreekrishna Jayanthi

September 21: Sreenarayana Guru Samadhi

October 2: Gandhi Jayanthi

October 20: Mahanavami

October 21: Vijayadasami

December 25: Christmas

Restricted Holidays

The government has also announced the following restricted holidays for certain communities:

Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi (Nadar community)

Avani Avittom (Brahmin community)

Vishwakarma Day (Viswakarma community)

Bank Holidays

Banks in Kerala will remain closed on the following holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act:

Mannam Jayanthi

Republic Day

Id-ul Fitr (Ramzan)

Good Friday

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi

Vishu

May Day

Id-ul Ad'ha (Bakrid)

Independence Day

First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif

Sreenarayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi

Sreekrishna Jayanthi

Sreenarayana Guru Samadhi

Gandhi Jayanthi

Mahanavami

Vijayadasami

Christmas

Special Holiday for State Government Offices in New Delhi

The government offices of the state and government undertakings functioning in New Delhi will remain closed on March 4, 2026, on the occasion of the Holi festival.

Note

In the event that any of the above-mentioned holidays falls on a Sunday, the following working day shall be treated as a holiday. It is suggested that the employees should refer to their respective organizations for any special lists of holidays.

Also read: Cyclone Montha Impact: AP School Holidays Till October 31