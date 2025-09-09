Kerala Declares School Holiday in Thiruvananthapuram on September 9 for Onam Pageantry 2025

The Kerala government has declared a holiday for all schools within the boundaries of Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in relation to the grand finale of the Onam Week celebrations. The directive applies to the government, aided, and unaided schools in the city.

The pièce de résistance of the day will be the Onam pageantry, which is to march from Vellayambalam to East Fort, with colorful floats and performances of over a thousand artists. The authorities observed that the event, which is attended by huge crowds annually, would cause tremendous traffic jams along major roads in the city.

In the wake of a lost working day, the Director of General Education explained that schools will make up for it by keeping open on a Saturday later this month. The modification keeps the educational calendar intact even in the absence of the holiday.

The traditional Onam pageantry is a highly awaited cultural festival, attracting thousands of viewers and representing the climax of the state's largest festival.

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