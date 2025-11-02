Karthika Purnima 2025: Date, Puja Timings, and Significance Explained

Karthika Purnima, also known as Karthika Pournami, is one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. It falls on the full moon day in the month of Karthika and holds immense spiritual importance for devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The day is celebrated with prayers, holy baths, charity, and the lighting of lamps across temples and homes throughout India.

Karthika Purnima 2025: Date and Tithi

This year, Karthika Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Purnima Tithi begins: 10:36 PM on November 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi ends: 6:48 PM on November 5, 2025

As per the Hindu calendar, due to Udaya Tithi, the festival will be celebrated on November 5. On this day, devotees celebrate Dev Deepavali, which marks the time when the gods themselves are believed to descend to Earth to celebrate Diwali.

Mythological Background of Karthika Pournami

Karthika Pournami is associated with two major divine events in Hindu mythology. It is said that on this day, Lord Vishnu appeared in his Matsya (fish) avatar to rescue the Vedas and restore order in the world. The day also marks Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura, symbolizing the triumph of light and righteousness over darkness and evil.

For devotees, this full moon day represents divine energy, purification, and spiritual awakening. It is also known as Tripuri Purnima or Dev Diwali in various regions of India.

How to Observe Karthika Pournami: Puja and Rituals

On the morning of Karthika Pournami, devotees rise early and take a holy dip in sacred rivers, especially in the Ganga. This ritual is believed to purify the body and soul and wash away past sins.

Here is a simple way to perform the Karthika Pournami puja at home:

Take a holy bath or sprinkle Ganga water on yourself.

Light a lamp (deepam) before the idol or picture of Lord Vishnu.

Chant devotional hymns or mantras in praise of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and tilak to the deity.

Perform aarti and distribute prasad among family and neighbours.

Devotees also light rows of diyas (lamps) around their homes, temples, and near the Tulsi plant, as lighting lamps on Karthika Pournami is said to invite divine blessings and drive away negativity.

Auspicious Timings for Karthika Purnima 2025

Ganga Snan and charity: 4:52 AM – 5:44 AM

Morning Puja Muhurat: 7:58 AM – 9:20 AM

Evening Puja Muhurat: 5:15 PM – 7:05 PM

Fasting on Karthika Pournami is considered highly virtuous. Many devotees consume only fruits and water while dedicating the day to prayer, meditation, and acts of charity. Donating food, clothes, rice, ghee, and other essentials is believed to earn immense spiritual merit.

Dev Deepavali and Karthika Pournami Celebrations

In cities such as Varanasi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Tiruvannamalai, Karthika Pournami is celebrated as Dev Deepavali. On this evening, thousands of earthen lamps illuminate the ghats and temples, creating a breathtaking sight. Devotees offer lamps to the Ganga River and seek divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and liberation.

Spiritual Meaning of Karthika Purnima

Karthika Purnima is a time for inner reflection and devotion. It is believed that bathing, donating, and praying on this day removes sins and leads to salvation (moksha). The light of the lamps signifies the triumph of divine wisdom over ignorance, guiding devotees on the path of truth and purity.

Also read: Telangana Private Colleges Bandh on November 3: Holiday for Students