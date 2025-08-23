Karnataka Schools September 2025: No Dussehra Holidays Due to August Rains?

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared that schools will now offer full-day classes on Saturdays. This action is being done since several schools have been shuttered for several days owing to heavy rainfall.

According to GS Shashidhar, the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI), the rain forced schools in various taluks to close for ten or more days. The government aims to ensure pupils don't miss any of the 242 academic days scheduled for the year.

To compensate for the missed days, schools will have courses on Saturdays. Some schools may also hold classes during the Dasara break if parents, instructors, students, and the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) all agree.

The same rules will apply to Pre-University (PU) colleges. The Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPU), Rajeshwari, announced that PU colleges must conduct full-day Saturday classes. Each college can also decide whether to hold additional classes on other holidays.

The primary purpose of this decision is to ensure that pupils do not miss essential lessons due to rainy days. Schools and colleges would be able to complete their syllabus on time by holding classes on Saturdays and possibly during vacations. Due to the severe rains, the district administration declared ten or more holidays in several districts across South Karnataka.

