Work together to build a new, better Haryana: CM Saini to officers

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (IANS) With ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ to be celebrated across the state from September 17 to October 2, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged the officers to work together as ‘team Haryana’ to build a new and better Haryana.

He said with the goal of making the state cleaner, greener, and more beautiful, a Swachta Ranking of all cities will soon be launched on the lines of the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan. Cities that perform best in cleanliness will be honoured for their efforts.

Chief Minister Saini was presiding over a cleanliness review meeting with senior officers, including Additional Deputy Commissioners, from all districts, the Municipal Corporation Commissioners, District Municipal Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), and Principal Medical Officers (PMOs) in Panchkula. The Deputy Commissioners joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Earlier, he inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management in Sector 3. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa and Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao were also present at the meeting.

CM Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned making India a developed nation by 2047, and the officers will play a crucial role in shaping this vision. He recalled that when the Prime Minister assumed office in 2014, he gave a message of Swachh Bharat -- Swasth Bharat, which has had a positive impact on future generations.

“Today, every child is aware of the importance of cleanliness.” CM Saini emphasised it is the collective responsibility of “all of us to keep our surroundings clean and to guide society towards a new direction”. He said ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ will be celebrated across the state from September 17 to October 2, during which many awareness programmes will be organised to ensure active public participation.

He directed the Municipal Corporation officials to promptly resolve even the smallest cleanliness complaints to further build public trust in the government. He also emphasised involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other social organisations in cleanliness efforts.

Additionally, CM Saini called for the beautification and maintenance of roundabouts under CSR initiatives to enhance the beauty of the cities. While taking cognisance of the problem of stray cattle in cities, the Chief Minister directed to ensure that not even a single stray cattle should remain on the roads. He emphasised that if even a single cow is found wandering, it must be immediately sent to Gaushalas.

