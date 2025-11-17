Karnataka Public Holidays 2026: When Schools, Offices, and Banks Will Remain Closed?

The Karnataka government has officially released the Public Holiday List for 2026, confirming the full set of general holidays for government offices, schools and state-run institutions. The calendar includes major national observances along with culturally significant regional festivals celebrated across Karnataka.

The state has declared the following holidays for 2026:

• January 14: Makara Sankranti

• January 26: Republic Day

• March 19: Ugadi

• March 21: Khutba-e-Ramzan

• March 31: Mahaveera Jayanti

• April 1: Annual Accounts Closing (Banks)

• April 3: Good Friday

• April 14: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

• April 20: Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya

• May 1: May Day

• May 28: Bakrid / Eid-al-Adha

• June 26: Last Day of Muharram

• August 15: Independence Day

• August 26: Ed-Milad

• September 14: Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vratha

• October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

• October 20: Vijayadashami / Ayudha Pooja

• November 9: Deepavali

• November 27: Kanakadasa Jayanti

• December 25: Christmas

For Kodagu district, additional local holidays have been approved:

• September 3: Kail Muhurta

• October 18: Tula Sankramana

• November 26: Huthri Festival

The state has clarified that festivals falling on Sundays or second Saturdays will not receive additional compensatory holidays. Muslim employees may avail restricted holidays for religious observances if dates shift.