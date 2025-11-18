Karnataka Government Holidays 2026: List of Public Holidays and Festivals

The Karnataka state government has officially announced the list of public holidays for 2026, which includes 20 general holidays for government offices, schools, and state-run institutions. The list, finalised during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, encompasses major national events and regional festivals celebrated across the state.

The holiday calendar kicks off with Republic Day on January 26, followed by Independence Day on August 15, and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, which are observed nationwide. The list also includes Karnataka-specific cultural celebrations, such as Ugadi, the Kannada New Year, on March 19, and Deepavali on November 10.

The government has also declared local holidays for Kodagu district, recognising the unique cultural identity of the Kodava community. These holidays include Kail Muhurta on September 3, Tula Sankramana on October 18, and Huthri Festival on November 26.

Muslim employees in government service are allowed to take alternate holidays for festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul-Adha, if they do not coincide with the dates mentioned in the holiday calendar.

Some important festivals, such as Maha Shivaratri on February 15 and Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, fall on Sundays and are not considered for additional public holidays.

All government offices in Karnataka will remain closed on the notified public holidays, except for essential and emergency services, which will operate without interruption.

Here is the list of public holidays for 2026:

January 14: Uttarayana Punyakala / Makara Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

March 19: Ugadi Festival

April 3: Good Friday

April 14: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1: May Day

August 15: Independence Day

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

October 10: Mahalaya Amavasya

October 20: Vijayadasami / Ayudha Pooja

November 9: Deepavali Holiday

November 27: Kanakadasa Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

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