Karnataka DGP’s Daughter Ranya Rao’s Gold Smuggling Scandal: How It Happened, Step by Step

Bengaluru: In one of the largest gold seizures involving an air passenger in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a major gold smuggling racket, recovering gold and cash worth Rs 17.3 crore. The accused, Kannada actress Ranya Rao, was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday night.

Gold Smuggling at KIA

DRI officials intercepted Ranya at KIA, where she was found carrying 14.2 kg of gold bars strapped to her body. Acting on intelligence reports, authorities had been monitoring her movements due to her frequent international travel. She had reportedly made over 10 trips to Gulf countries this year, with her last four visits following a similar pattern. Investigators noted that she strategically wore outfits that helped conceal the smuggled gold belt.

Raid at Lavelle Road Residence

Following her arrest, DRI officials conducted a raid at Ranya’s upscale apartment on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru. The operation led to the seizure of Rs 2.1 crore worth of designer gold ornaments and Rs 2.7 crore in cash. Officials suspect the high-value jewelry was procured from a prominent boutique in Bengaluru’s central business district, which is now under investigation.

Daughter of Senior IPS Officer Arrested

Ranya, the daughter of Karnataka DGP (Police Housing Corporation) K Ramachandra Rao, was produced before a magistrate on Tuesday and subsequently remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Sources indicate that preliminary investigations have linked the smuggled gold and seized ornaments to a high-profile politician, prompting authorities to scrutinize financial transactions related to the case.

Political Repercussions and Ongoing Probe

The high-profile arrest has triggered a political storm in Karnataka, with several Congress MLAs demanding a comprehensive probe into the matter. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought a detailed report from the police, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the smuggling network.

Authorities are now expanding their probe into possible links with organized crime syndicates and tracking payment trails associated with the illegal gold transactions. Further arrests and seizures are expected as the investigation unfolds.