Akansha Ranjan Kapoor celebrates five years of 'Guilty' with a fun post featuring Kiara Advani

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut back in 2022 with Dharmatic Entertainment’s film "Guilty".

As the film completed five years of being released, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared her 'Guilty' journey saying, "Honestly, Guilty is the best thing that happened to me. It changed so much for me. Even today, I get work based on my performance in that film. The energy on set was unmatched-something I’ve never felt on any other project of mine because, for so many of us, it was our first! Everyone gave it their all, and I’m so happy it paid off."

Recalling the camaraderie on the set of the film, she added, "It honestly felt like a school trip. Everyone was so connected yet unattached to the results or anything outside of the set. We just wanted to do our best and have a great time—which, in my opinion, is the best way to make a movie."

Sharing a throwback picture of the film's cast on her Instagram stories, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "5 years ago, I crawled, scratched and carved myself a tiny seat at the table :) miles to go before I sleep..but Guilty will always be the best thing that happened to me", along with a red heart emoji.

She further dropped a behind-the-scene video from the set of the movie having a blast with co-star Kiara Advani. The post was captioned "Best memz, Best people".

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor portrayed the role of Tanu Kumar, a rebellious girl from Dhanbad, Jharkhand in the film.

The primary cast of 'Guilty' includes Kiara Advani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Beyond "Guilty", Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has also been a part of movies such as "Ray" and "Monica, O My Darling".

Up next, she is set to play the lead in Amazon Prime Video's forthcoming series, "Gram Chikitsalaya". The drama follows the journey of a doctor from the city as he adjusts to life at a small-town public health centre.

