Kanwar Yatra 2025: For the First Time, Delhi Govt to Shut All Meat Shops Along Pilgrimage Route

As the Kanwar Yatra is set to commence on Friday (July 11), Delhi's Culture and Tourism Minister has announced that all meat shops along the route of the holy pilgrimage will remain closed.

The Kanwar Yatra, held during the month of Sawan, is scheduled from July 11 to 23. Lakhs of devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi are expected to participate, with the yatra passing through the national capital.

Ahead of the yatra, Minister Kapil Mishra conducted an inspection from Apsara Border to Karol Bagh along with Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh.

He announced that both the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi government have decided to close all meat shops along the yatra route. This marks the first time such a directive has been issued in New Delhi for the Kanwar Yatra.

When asked if the directive applied only to illegal shops, Mishra clarified that all shops along the route will remain closed, adding that an official order will be issued soon. He further claimed that most shops along the route are illegal.

Highlighting preparations, he noted that an inspection team comprising four MLAs has been formed for the first time. The team, led by Kapil Mishra, includes MLAs Anil Sharma, Tilak Ram Gupta, Sanjay Goyal, and Pradyumn Rajput.

During the inspection, Mishra visited several key locations along the yatra route, including Apsara Border, Dilshad Garden, Seelampur, Shastri Park, Kashmere Gate, and Karol Bagh.

Reaffirming the Delhi government's commitment to serving Kanwariyas, the Minister stated that the MCD, in collaboration with the government, will work to ensure that this year’s yatra is historic.