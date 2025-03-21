Kannada Bandh Tomorrow, March 22: Bus Strike Likely to Disrupt Public Transport

The Karnataka state bandh, scheduled for tomorrow, March 22, is expected to significantly impact public transportation across Karnataka, with BMTC and KSRTC bus services likely to be disrupted. Many buses could remain off the roads depending on the situation, leading to inconvenience for daily commuters. Bengaluru is expected to witness major disruptions in bus services, with fewer buses operating and possible route diversions.

With the SSLC (Class 10) exams starting on March 21, the state government has stated that it will not support the bandh, as transportation disruptions could affect students traveling to exam centers. Additionally, several educational institutions have declared a holiday in anticipation of the strike.

Commuters relying on public transport are advised to plan alternative travel arrangements, as the bandh may lead to delays and reduced availability of buses. Ride-hailing services and private transport options may experience increased demand during the shutdown.

It can be noted that Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella organization representing various pro-Kannada groups, has called for a statewide bandh on Saturday, March 22, in protest against the alleged assault of a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not knowing Marathi.