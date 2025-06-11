Jyeshtha Purnima 2025: Date, Time, and Significance of the Auspicious Day

Jyeshtha Purnima is a holy day in the Hindu calendar, which is all about worshipping Lord Vishnu, the savior of the universe. Devotees celebrate this day with great faith and reverence among the Shri Hari devotees, and they pray to Lord Vishnu in the incarnation of Lord Satyanarayan to protect them from evil, bestow material prosperity, and grant spiritual uplift. Fasts are kept, prayers are offered to Lord Vishnu, and many puja rituals are followed on this auspicious day to bestow blessings from Lord Vishnu.

Importance of Jyeshtha Purnima

The Jyeshtha Purnima full moon day is very pious and sacred. It is said that the divine energies of the moon pervade the earth on this day, and thus it is a very sacred and opportune time for devotees. The devotees pay respect to Lord Vishnu by seeking out several Lord Vishnu temples and places of spirituality, taking holy baths in the Ganga River, and offering hawans or yajnas in order to pray for his blessings.

Ways to Celebrate Jyeshtha Purnima

Observe a Fast: Devotees fast on this day, eating sattvik food without onion and garlic.

Perform Puja Rituals: Devotees conduct puja rituals, praying to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi and reading the Satyanarayan Katha.

Take a Sacred Bath: Taking a sacred bath in the Ganga River is regarded as an extremely virtuous activity on this day.

Give Tulsi Leaves: Giving Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu is said to bring longevity, peace, and the destruction of obstacles.

Chant Mantras: People chant different mantras, such as "Om Chandraye Namah" and "Om Namo Bhagavte Vasudevaye", to attain the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Jyeshtha Purnima 2025: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins: June 10, 2025 - 11:35 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends: June 11, 2025 - 01:13 PM

Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Purnima Upavasa Day: June 10, 2025 - 06:44 PM

Special Note: Owing to Udaya Tithi, a few people will keep Jyeshtha Purnima fast on June 11, 2025.

Puja Rituals and Procedures

For conducting the puja rituals on Jyeshtha Purnima, followers should:

Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

Set up an idol of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu in the puja room.

Light a diya with desi ghee before the idols.

Perform arghyam by offering a garland of yellow flowers and offering ready-made prasad.

Perform the Satyanarayan Katha and recite the aarti.

Last but not least, offer bhog prasad to the Lord and Goddess, and end the fast with sattvik food.

Through these rituals and processes, devotees can invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi, and achieve spiritual elevation and material prosperity.

