APPSC Group-1 Mains Result OUT: Check Steps to Download the Merit List

The Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the results for the Group-1 Mains exam that was conducted between May 3rd, 2025, and May 9th, 2025. More than 4,000 people attended the exam, and the list of candidates who are qualified for the interview round (the merit list) is now available on the APPSC official website.

The interview for APPSC Group 1 will take place this month between the 23rd and 30th of June.

Here's how to check APPSC Group-1 Mains Exam Results: