June 6 Bank Holiday or not for Bakrid?

With the festival of Bakrid (Id-ul-Ad'ha) drawing near, everyone is keen on knowing whether banks are open or closed on June 6, 2025. Based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, yes, the banks will be closed in one state on June 6, 2025, due to Bakrid. The state for which banks will be closed on June 6 is Kerala. Other than Kerala, all other states in India have a holiday on June 7, Saturday.

Bank Holiday Status on June 7

Though June 7, 2025, is a Saturday, a working day in India for banks, the majority of banks will be closed on this day because it is a state-specific regional holiday (Bakri ID or Id-Uz-Zuha). This indicates that scheduled as well as non-scheduled banks will be closed in many states on a public holiday.

States Where Banks Will Remain Open

Yet banks will be functioning in a few states, such as Gujarat, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. This is because the bank holidays in India may vary from state to state according to the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Digital Banking: A Convenient Alternative

Though banks are closed in most states, banking services can be accessed through digital platforms. Through digital banking, customers can remit money, pay bills, recharge phones, do a balance inquiry, and download statements 24/7 from the confines of their homes.

Transactions That Need a Bank Branch Visit

But there are some transactions that will still need one to visit a bank branch. These are:

Cash deposits or withdrawals exceeding a threshold

KYC details updation

Opening bank lockers

Issuance of high-value demand drafts

Closure of accounts or fixed deposits

Stay Informed

In order to keep themselves updated about their account transactions, customers are requested to make use of SMS and email alert facilities being offered by their banks. This will ensure the prevention of fraud, provide transparency, and inform them about all transactions.

In summary, banks in Kerala on June 6, 2025, on the occasion of Bakrid, and in many other states on June 7, 2025, will remain shut, but customers can still have access to banking services via digital means. It is important that customers coordinate their banking operations accordingly and remain updated about the activities in their accounts.

