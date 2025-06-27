June 28 Bank Holiday or not for fourth Saturday?

As June draws to a close, banks nationwide are gearing up for a well-deserved rest. June 28, which coincides with the fourth Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday, and all banks will remain closed on the day. The holiday is a welcome relief for bank staff, who have been putting in long hours throughout the month to keep up with the needs of their customers.

Why Banks Are Closed on June 28

The cause for the bank holiday on June 28 lies in a central government notification dated 2015. This notification states that the second and fourth Saturdays of each month a public holidays under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This was done to grant bank staff a healthier work-life balance and to minimize the burden on banks.

Impact on Customers

Though banks will remain closed on June 28, customers can continue to use digital banking facilities, such as online banking, UPI, and ATM. They are 24x7 available, and hence customers would be able to operate their accounts and make transactions at their convenience. Customers who wish to visit the banks for branch-specific services have to schedule it accordingly.

The period preceding June 28 has been hectic for banks. With payroll processing, compliance requirements, and other month-end activities, the employees of banks have been putting in extra hours to ensure they cater to their customers' needs. Moreover, most customers, particularly the elderly, like to make trips to banks at the end of the month to revise their passbooks, get statements, and settle other matters related to their accounts.

Regional and National Holidays in June

Apart from the holiday on the fourth Saturday of the month, banks in June also celebrated various regional and national holidays to commemorate some state-specific celebrations. Banks followed a minimum of 7 holidays in June as per the RBI's annual holiday calendar. These are specific to various regions and are announced by the RBI so that banks get a holiday on significant festivals and events.

In conclusion, June 28 is a bank holiday, and the customers can schedule their banking activities accordingly. Although banks will be closed, digital banking services will still be operational, giving customers an easy and flexible banking experience. As the banking industry continues to grow and advance, it will be worth watching to see how digital banking trends direct the future of banking in India.

