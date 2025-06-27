US Visa: O1 Visa Emerges as H1B Alternative for Skilled Indian Workers

With the United States tightening scrutiny on the traditional H-1B visa process, many skilled Indian professionals are now exploring alternative routes—most notably the O-1 visa. Known for being a specialized non-immigrant visa category, the O-1 visa caters to individuals who demonstrate “extraordinary ability” in fields such as science, technology, arts, business, and sports.

According to a recent report by The Economic Times, the unpredictability of the H-1B system—plagued by strict annual caps and a lottery-based selection—has led to a sharp increase in interest for the O-1 visa among Indian applicants. While only 487 Indians were granted O-1A visas in FY 2020, the number surged to 1,418 by FY 2023. This growth positions India as the third-largest recipient of O-1 visas, following the United Kingdom and Brazil.

The O-1 visa was introduced under the U.S. Immigration Act of 1990. To qualify, applicants must meet at least three out of eight stringent criteria, which include national or international recognition through awards, published work, original contributions to the field, and significant media coverage.

Despite being a challenging and expensive process—costing between $10,000 and $30,000—the O-1 visa boasts a high approval rate of 93%, significantly better than the 37% success rate seen in recent H-1B rounds.

Entrepreneurs are also tapping into this visa route. The ET report cites Soundarya Balasubramani, an Indian founder of an educational venture in the U.S., who successfully secured her O-1A visa. “I got my O-1A approved as the solo founder and 100% owner of an educational venture,” she said.

Top tech companies like Google, Tesla, and OpenAI are reportedly leveraging the O-1 visa channel to hire Indian talent. These companies are also encouraging aspiring candidates to bolster their profiles by publishing research, attending conferences, and gaining recognition in their fields to meet O-1 eligibility requirements.

As the U.S. continues to evolve its immigration policies, the O-1 visa is quickly becoming a preferred option for high-skilled Indian professionals seeking stability and long-term career prospects in America.