June 26 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As investors gear up for the trading day on June 26, 2025, something that is foremost on their minds is whether the Indian stock market will be operating normally or taking a holiday. From the information made available, June 26, 2025, should be a regular trading day for both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Anticipated Trading Schedule for June 26

If June 26 maintains regular timing, trading will more than likely start as usual:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

- Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

- Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Forthcoming Stock Market Holidays

Although June 26 looks like a normal trading day, it's important to monitor upcoming holidays that might affect market operations:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will remain closed.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date according to the lunar calendar) - NSE and BSE will have a holiday.

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will be shut down.

Staying Updated About Market Operations

For making smart investment decisions, it's important to get updated about stock market holidays and trading times. Investors can:

Check the website of NSE and BSE for holiday calendars and trading hours.

Create market updates and trading alerts to remain updated.

Monitor market trends and analysis to make properly informed investment decisions.

Based on the information provided, June 26, 2025, should be a regular business day for the Indian stock market. The traders can schedule their trades and take advantage of market situations based on their strategies. Nevertheless, it is always advisable to confirm this information with the exchanges or responsible authorities to get accurate data.

