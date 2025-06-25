Mitraaw Sharma's Virgin Boys Set for Release on July 11, 2025

The upcoming youthful entertainer Virgin Boys, produced under the Raj Guru Films banner by Raja Darapuneni, and directed by Dayanand Gaddam, is all set to hit the screens on July 11. Ahead of the release, the team launched an energetic song titled “DumDigaDum”, which is already garnering attention for its catchy tune and vibrant visuals.

Featuring a dynamic cast including Mitraaw Sharma, Geethanand, Srihan, Jennifer Emmanuel, Ronith, and Anshula, the film revolves around youth, relationships, and modern love with a strong dose of entertainment.

The newly launched track “DumDigaDum” features lyrics by Pranav Chaganti and vocals by Yasir Nisar, with music composed by Smaran Sai. The song showcases JD Master’s lively choreography and has been released under the Aditya Music label.

At the song launch event, Producer Raja Darapuneni shared, “We’re thankful for the overwhelming support the teaser and songs have received so far. Virgin Boys is a youthful film with fun, emotions, and an engaging love story. The censor board appreciated the film and granted it an A certificate. What’s more special is the positive feedback we’ve received from female viewers as well. We’re excited to bring this film to audiences on July 11, with distribution in Nizam by Asian Sunil Garu.”

Actress Jennifer Emmanuel expressed, “I’m truly grateful for this opportunity. Reuniting with the media is always a pleasure, and this film has been a wonderful experience, especially working with JD Master.”

Actor Srihan added, “Thanks to the team for believing in me. Virgin Boys is made for youth and talks about the realities of life in a fun way. It’s a complete entertainer, and we hope audiences enjoy it in theatres this July.”

Director Dayanand Gaddam remarked, “This film will take audiences back to their college memories. With six beautiful songs and a strong background score, Virgin Boys is more than just a comedy — it’s a heartfelt story. I’m proud to have worked with this team.”

Actor Geethanand mentioned his earlier collaboration with the producer and added, “The vibe of the song reflects the film’s overall mood — energetic, fun, and totally relatable to today’s youth.”

Actress Mitraaw Sharma concluded the event by saying, “This film gave me the satisfaction of portraying a well-rounded role. Working with Dayanand felt like working with family, and JD Master’s choreography elevated our performance. I’m proud to be a part of Virgin Boys and can’t wait for audiences to experience it on July 11.”