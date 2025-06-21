June 23 Schools Holiday or not?

As June 23, 2025, draws near, everyone is curious whether it is a bank holiday or not in India. Let us check the information available. June 23, 2025, is a Monday, and based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there are no designated bank holidays on this date across India. Let us analyze the available information to find out the bank holiday status for June 23:

Bank Holiday Regulations in India

Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Sundays are bank holidays.

Certain festivals and occasions are declared as bank holidays in various states.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2025

June 22 (Sunday): All banks across the country are closed on account of the weekly holiday.

June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra festival holiday in Odisha, Manipur, and perhaps celebrated in Sikkim. Banks in these states will be closed on this day.

June 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday, banks will remain closed throughout India.

June 23 Bank Status

With the rules and upcoming holidays in mind, June 23, 2025, will it be a normal working day for banks all over India, unless otherwise state or regional holidays determine, which isn't the situation here.

To confirm, you can do the following:

Verify on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website for official notifications.

Go to your bank's website for their holiday list.

Make use of online banking services for seamless transactions.

Banking Services Available Online

Even beyond holiday dates and standard banking hours, individuals can benefit from a range of online banking facilities like:

Net Banking: Pay bills, transfer money, and conduct accounts online

Mobile Banking Apps: Conduct transactions, check account balance, and manage accounts on mobile phones

ATMs: Withdraw, deposit, and conduct simple transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Conduct online transactions, transfer, and track expenditures

By keeping yourself updated with bank holidays and using online banking facilities, you can organize your financial transactions smartly and avoid possible inconvenience.

