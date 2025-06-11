June 12 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As investors and traders get ready for yet another day of trading, everyone wants to know: Is June 12, 2025, a holiday or a trading day for the Indian stock market? With the rigid routine adhered to by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE), market players must be kept up to speed regarding trading days and holidays in order to effectively plan their investments.

June 12, 2025: A Trading Day

Fortunately, June 12, 2025, will be an ordinary trading day for India's stock market. No holidays have been declared for the BSE and NSE on this day, so investors can anticipate regular trading sessions.

Stock Market Timings on June 12, 2025

The stock market timings will be as usual:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Remaining Informed on Stock Market Holidays

In reference, the stock market will continue to be closed on weekends, Saturdays, and Sundays. Investors can check the official holiday list published by the exchanges to remain informed and schedule their trades accordingly.

Conclusion

By knowing the trading timings and holidays, investors can make the most out of their investments and trade fearlessly in the market. On June 12, 2025, the Indian stock market will be open for business as usual, giving room for investors to sell, buy, and trade securities.

