July 23 Bank Holiday for Sawan Shivratri 2025?

Due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, numerous government offices and schools in northern states will be closed on Wednesday, July 23, as India gets ready to celebrate Sawan Shivratri. All banks in the nation will be open on this day, nevertheless, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not declared it a bank holiday.

Although in-person banking services won't be interrupted, clients are encouraged to schedule their visits appropriately, particularly in locations with high traffic and security precautions because of the religious processions.

In the meantime, digital banking services like UPI, net banking, and mobile banking will continue to run uninterrupted around the clock. During any festival or public event, these channels continue to be a practical choice for transactions, utility payments, and fund transfers.

Every month, the RBI publishes a calendar of bank holidays that includes both regular weekends and regional celebrations.

There are thirteen bank holidays in July 2025,including:

Tripura: Ker Puja on July 19 and Kharchi Puja on July 3

Jammu and Srinagar: Guru Hargobind's Birthday (July 5)

Meghalaya: Beh Deinkhlam (July 14), U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary (July 17)

Uttarakhand: Harela (July 16)

Sikkim: Drukpa Tshe-zi (July 28)

Across the country, banks will follow their usual weekend closures in addition to regional holidays: