July 2025 Festival Calendar: Important Dates for Shravan, Devshayani Ekadashi, and Hariyali Teej

July is a religiously important month, with several significant dates and festivals in the spiritual calendar. July is a month that arrives with spirituality and devotion, as devotees gather to perform sacred rituals and customs.

July 6: Devshayani Ekadashi and Gauri Vrat

The month starts with Devshayani Ekadashi, a sacred day for spiritual evolution and contemplation. On this day, people fast and follow religious rituals to attain the divine's blessings. Gauri Vrat is also celebrated on this day, reflecting on the significance of faith and spiritual evolution.

July 8: Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

On July 8, people celebrate Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, a day for spiritual evolution and self-introspection. This Vrat is viewed as an auspicious moment for worship, prayer, and meditation.

July 9: Ashadh Chomasi Chaudas

July 9 is the celebration of Ashadh Chomasi Chaudas, a special day for spiritual practices and rituals. This day is viewed as a time when people can further strengthen their bonding with the divine and gain spiritual evolution.

July 10: Kokila Vrat and Guru Purnima

On the 10th of July, people commemorate Kokila Vrat, a day to attain spiritual growth and devotion. On this very day, Guru Purnima is also celebrated, which emphasizes respecting one's Guru and taking their blessings.

July 11: Start of Sawan

The holy month of Sawan starts on July 11, which is a significant time for spirituality and worship. The month is deemed to be extremely spiritually important, and people follow some rituals and practices to attain the blessings of the divine being.

July 14: First Monday of Sawan

Sawan begins with the first Monday of July 14, a day of devotion and spiritual practices. It is a day regarded as an auspicious moment for worship, prayer, and meditation.

July 15: Mangala Gauri Vrat

On the 15th of July, people keep Mangala Gauri Vrat, a day of spiritual growth and devotion. Mangala Gauri Vrat is regarded as a chance for people to strengthen their bond with the divine and pray for spiritual development.

July 16: Karka Sankranti

July 16 is the day of Karka Sankranti, a festival day in the solar calendar. It is an auspicious day for religious practices and rituals.

July 21: Second Monday of Sawan

The second Monday of Sawan occurs on July 21, a day for spirituality and religious practices. It is an auspicious day for worship, prayer, and meditation.

July 22: Second Mangala Gauri Vrat and Sawan Pradosh Vrat

July 22 is the day when people worship the second Mangala Gauri Vrat and Sawan Pradosh Vrat, which means spiritual growth and devotion. Both these Vrats are regarded as times for people to strengthen their bond with the divine and attain spiritual growth.

Hindu Fasts: July 23, Sawan Shivratri

July 23 is the day of Sawan Shivratri, which is a spiritually important night. This night is held as the time when people can ask for blessings from the divine and establish a stronger spiritual bond.

July 24: Hariyali Amavasya

July 24 is the day when people celebrate Hariyali Amavasya, which is the day of spiritual awakening and worship. This day is held as a good time for worship, prayers, and meditation.

July 27: Hariyali Teej

July 27 is Hariyali Teej, a colorful festival that showcases the glory of nature and the divine. The festival is a day for celebration, joy, and spirituality.

July 28: Third Monday of Sawan and Vinayak Chaturthi

The third Monday of Sawan is on July 28, which is a day of devotion and spiritual activities. Vinayak Chaturthi is also celebrated on this day and emphasizes the need to seek the blessings of God.

July 29: Nag Panchami

On July 29, people follow Nag Panchami, a day of devotion and spiritual practices. It is a good time for worship, prayer, and meditation.

July 30: Skanda Shashti

July 30 marks the observation of Skanda Shashti, a day of spiritual significance. This day is considered an opportunity for individuals to deepen their connection with the divine and seek spiritual growth.

July 31: Tulsidas Jayanti

The month concludes with Tulsidas Jayanti on July 31, a day to honor the revered spiritual figure. This day is considered an auspicious time for worship, prayer, and meditation.

