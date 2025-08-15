Janmashtami Holiday in West Bengal Changed to Aug 16, Saturday

In a recent move, the government of West Bengal has declared a change in the date of Janmashtami, fixing August 16, 2025, as the new day for the celebration. This move, declared in Notification No. 3037-F(P2) of the Finance Department (Audit Branch) dated August 14, 2025, will give state government officials and connected institutions a long weekend to enjoy the auspicious day.

Institutions Covered by the Holiday

The August 16, 2025, holiday will be observed in the following institutions:

State Government Offices: All state government offices will be closed on August 16.

Local Bodies: Local bodies will also keep the day as a holiday.

Statutory Bodies: Statutory bodies will be closed on August 16.

Boards, Corporations, and Undertakings: Boards, corporations, and undertakings of the state government will keep the holiday.

Educational Institutions: All educational institutions, such as primary and high schools, shall be closed.

Other Offices/Institutions: Other offices and institutions of the Government of West Bengal shall also be closed.

Effect of the Holiday

Granting a holiday on August 16 as Janmashtami makes state government officials receive an additional day off to enjoy the festival with friends and family. As August 15 is a national holiday for India's Independence Day, and it follows Sunday, most can now organize trips during three consecutive days off.

Significance of Janmashtami

Janmashtami is one of the important festivals of the Hindu calendar, which commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. It is a widely celebrated festival with great enthusiasm and fervor throughout the state, and people sing devotional songs, enact plays, and pray.

Long Weekend Opportunity

The three-day weekend caused by the Independence Day holiday on August 15, the Janmashtami holiday on August 16, and Sunday, August 17, is a great opportunity for individuals to organize small trips or spend time with their families. This weekend can be spent relaxing, rejuvenating, and enjoying festive activities

