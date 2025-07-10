Jammu and Kashmir Seeks Restoration of July 13 and December 5 as Public Holidays

The Jammu and Kashmir government, under Omar Abdullah's leadership, has sent a formal application to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to restore two major public holidays. The holidays here are July 13, which is celebrated as Martyrs Day, and December 5, the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the NC founder.

Historical Significance of July 13 and December 5

July 13 is observed as the martyrdom day of protesters who died in 1931 in a clash with jail guards at the Srinagar Central Jail. The protesters were protesting against the arrest of Abul Qadeer, a Pathan butler, for making an anti-Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh speech. The cemetery where the martyrs are laid to rest, near the Naqashband Sahib shrine in Srinagar's old city, is a symbol of resistance and courage.

December 5, however, is the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the key person in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. Born in 1905 in the Soura area of Srinagar, Sheikh Abdullah's birthday was earlier observed as a government holiday in the state.

Background and Electoral Commitment

Both December 5 and July 13 had been declared public holidays in Jammu and Kashmir before the August 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370. The National Conference had also promised to reinstate these holidays if the party was elected into power, and sources indicate that the government has officially approached the Lieutenant Governor to reinstate these dates as public holidays.

As July 13 Martyrs Day draws near, the National Conference is waiting for a response from the Lieutenant Governor's office. The government has not only done its part of the promise by formally making a request, but the ball is in the court of the Lieutenant Governor's office. The NC leadership claims that they have done what was required on their part to fulfill their poll promise, and the responsibility now lies with the Lieutenant Governor's office.

