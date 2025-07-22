Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: Wife Dr. Sudesh, Son's Death, Political Career, and Other Details

The resignation of India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been one of the most talked-about events in Indian politics in recent times. Even though Jagdeep Dhankhar made it clear in his statement that he resigned from the crucial post owing to health reasons, the opposition is questioning the timing of the movie when the Parliament sessions had begun just yesterday.

India's President Draupadi Murmu accepted his resignation with immediate effect. Throughout his career, Jagdeep assumed various roles and maintained affiliations with various political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and Janata Dal, all of which left their mark on Indian politics.

Jagdeep Dhankhar: Everything to Know About his Family

Jagdeep Dhankhar was a lawyer before entering politics. He served as the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022 before taking up the Vice Presidency post. He was a part of the Indian National Congress (INC) and even served as a Loksabha member with the party.

His journey with the BJP started in 2003, and he was closely associated with Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In fact, it was this association that led him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Coming to Jagdeep Dhankhar's personal life, he is married to Sudesh Dhankhar, who completed her Ph.D. between 2013-22 at Banasthali Vidyapith. Her paper on groundwater conservation for the Jhunjhunu district gave her the honored degree. Sudesh is also passionate about social work, organic farming, children's education, and more.

Jagdeep and Sudesh are parents to a daughter named Kamna, who is married to Kartikeya Vajpayee. More details about Kamna are not available, but there are reports of her completing her higher studies in the USA before getting married and settling down in life.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's Son Deepak's Passing

However, a significant tragedy in Jagdeep Dhankhar's life was the death of his only son, Deepak, in 1994. According to various reports, Deepak passed away at just 14 due to a brain hemorrhage, and this shattered Jagdeep Dhankhar. The loss of a child, especially at such a young age, was a significant blow to the former Vice President; however, the strong support from his family and those around him helped him endure that ordeal.

His lawyer practice helped him big time to overcome the grief as well. Jagdeep is also known to be a person who always helps his family and fellow villagers. Multiple people have revealed that Jagdeep constructed a computer center, a library, and a sewing center for girls in his village. Jagdeep Dhankhar's rise in politics has greatly benefited his village, and although his resignation is sudden and unexpected, he has served the nation for a long time; it may now be time for him to concentrate solely on his health and rest.