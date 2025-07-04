IRCTC New Rules From July 1: Mandatory Aadhaar, OTP Verification, and More

Indian Railways has come out with a series of major reforms focused on increasing the ease of service access for passengers and increasing transparency. These reforms, which would come into force from July 2025, have been introduced to enhance the overall experience of passengers and usher in a new age of efficiency in the railway system. The reforms comprise an extended time horizon for generating reservation charts, redesigned ticket prices depending on levels of service and distance, and Aadhaar authentication mandatory for Tatkal ticket bookings to thwart exploitation.

Compulsory Aadhaar Verification for Tatkal Reservations: A New Era of Safety

Passengers will have to authenticate their Aadhaar to make Tatkal ticket reservations online through the IRCTC portal and mobile app from July 1, 2025. This implies that the users will have to associate their Aadhaar number with their IRCTC account and undergo the verification process to avail the Tatkal booking services. The step is likely to curb ticket touting and ensure that Tatkal tickets are utilized by actual passengers. The Aadhaar verification process will introduce an added layer of security to the process of booking, making it more efficient and trustworthy.

Other Security Features: OTP-Based Verification

To further increase security, the Indian Railways will adopt OTP-based verification for Tatkal reservations from July 15, 2025. The extra layer of verification will be mandatory for reservations at computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and by authorized railway agents. The OTP-based verification process will ensure that only genuine passengers have access to booking Tatkal tickets, thereby minimizing the misuse of tickets.

Restrictions on Authorized Agents: Giving Priority to Individual Passengers

To give individual passengers a prior opportunity for booking, authorized agents will be subject to limitations on booking tickets at certain time intervals. For AC classes, agents will not be able to book tickets between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM, and for non-AC classes, the limitation will be between 11:00 AM and 11:30 AM. This is likely to provide individual passengers with an equitable opportunity to book tickets without experiencing the competition of authorized agents.

Reservation Chart Preparation: An Increased Time for Passengers

The railway board has suggested the preparation of the reservation chart eight hours in advance of the departure of the train. For trains with departures before 1400 hours, preparation of the chart will be made a day earlier at 2100 hours. The suggestion is to give more time to the passengers and to increase the overall efficiency of the reservation. By giving more time for the preparation of the reservation chart, the railway system can give passengers an easier and less problematic experience.

Revised Fare Structure: A New Pricing System

The revised fare will apply to different train services, such as premier and special trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat. The new fare structure will be dependent on the level of service and distance traveled. The revised fare structure is meant to provide a more rational and transparent pricing system so that the passengers receive the best possible service at a reasonable price.

Fare Hike Details: Class-Based Structure

The fare hike is class and distance-specific. For normal non-AC classes, the hike is between half paisa per kilometer and Rs 15, based on the distance. For AC classes, the hike is 2 paisa per kilometer. The hike in fares is aimed at providing the best possible service to the passenger while also providing for the sustainability of the railway network.

No Adjustment in Ancillary Charges: Stability and Uniformity

No adjustment in ancillary charges, such as reservation charges and superfast surcharges, will be made. GST would be charged according to existing rules. This step avoids imposing extra charges on the passengers and allows the railway network to continue with its existing cost structure.

How to Verify Aadhaar: Step-by-Step Procedure

To verify your Aadhaar and book Tatkal tickets, follow these steps:

Log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application.

Navigate to "My Account" and select "Authenticate User".

Finish the Aadhaar authentication process.

These reforms are being brought about by the Indian Railways to improve the journey experience for its passengers, transparency of its working, and overall efficiency of its working. With these changes, the railway system will be able to offer a more effective and reliable service to customers with a hassle-free and smooth journey.

