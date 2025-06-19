From Instagram Influencer to Wanted Criminal: How Kirti Patel Fooled 1 Million Followers

Gujarat police have arrested history-sheeter Kirti Patel, also an Instagram influencer with over 1 million followers. Also known as Kirti Adalja, she had been absconding for a year in connection with a ₹2 crore extortion case.

According to Kapodra Police DCP (Zone-1) Alok Kumar, Kirti and six others allegedly honey-trapped a Surat-based builder in 2024. Along with Kirti, the accused include Vijay Savani, Zakir Pathan, Janvi alias Manisha Goswami, and three others. The case was registered based on a complaint by the victim, Vaju Katrodiya.

Katrodiya had earlier filed complaints against Savani in connection with property disputes. Savani allegedly began defaming Katrodiya on social media with Kirti's assistance.

As per the FIR, Zakir invited Katrodiya to a farmhouse under the pretext of mediating the dispute. Janvi was also present. After Katrodiya consumed excessive alcohol, objectionable photos were allegedly taken of him with Janvi. These images were later used by Kirti to malign him online.

Police had been searching for Kirti for over a year, as she had been repeatedly accused of posting abusive content on social media and issuing threats. As many as 10 FIRs have been filed against her across Gujarat for offences including prohibition violations, criminal intimidation, assault, and more. In 2020, Puna police registered a case against her for attempted murder.

Kirti was finally apprehended at a residence in the Sarkhej police station limits in Ahmedabad, despite her continuous efforts to evade arrest by frequently changing her location, mobile phones, and SIM cards.

Despite facing multiple criminal charges, Kirti remained active on social media, attending public events and regularly posting videos to her Instagram account, where she has over 1 million followers — all while giving no hint of her criminal background.