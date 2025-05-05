INS-Tamal, India’s New Stealth Warship, Reaches Home on May 28

India is set to receive Tamal, the second of the four Talwar-class stealth frigates, on May 28. The frigates have been built under the Indo-Russia defense agreement signed in 2016. More than 200 Navy personnel were in Russia to train and participate in the sea trials of Tamal.

India received the ship after the six-week trial concluded. The incident occurred on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to openly condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and demand justice for the bereaved.

The first warship that was built under the deal, INS Tushil, has already been inducted by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The frigate sailed over 12,500 miles and crossed eight countries' waters before arriving in India.

Tamal, built at Russia's Yantar Shipyard, is likely to be commissioned into the Indian Navy by June of this year. The frigate, designed for high maneuverability and precision, is equipped with lethal features, including the ability to launch the supersonic BrahMos missile, anti-submarine rockets and torpedoes, and the ability to deploy a multi-role helicopter. The warship also has radar-evading stealth technology and weighs 3,900 tons.

It is part of the third batch of Talwar-class frigates, and as confirmed by the Navy, this will be India's last imported warship.