Indigo Flight Assault: Man Who Was Slapped Goes Missing

A young man who was assaulted onboard an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata has reportedly gone missing, sparking concern among his family members.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows the Indigo cabin crew assisting the passenger — identified as Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar — who was reportedly experiencing a panic attack. While the crew was helping him return to his seat, another passenger suddenly slapped Hossain. Several passengers and crew members immediately intervened, scolding the man for his actions.

Hossain, who worked at a gym in Mumbai, was on his way home to Katigorah in Assam’s Cachar district. He was scheduled to take a connecting flight from Kolkata to Silchar. However, when he failed to arrive at Silchar, his anxious family members, who were waiting for him at the airport, contacted local authorities and filed a missing person report at the Udharband police station near the Silchar airport.

The family has said they have been unable to reach Hossain on his phone and are increasingly distressed by the lack of information about his whereabouts. Authorities have yet to provide any clarity.

Indigo issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the incident, stating:

“We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew. Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights.”

However, the airline’s statement made no mention of Hossain’s condition or whether he was taken into protective custody, sent for medical evaluation, or otherwise assisted after the flight. His sudden disappearance following the incident has left his family and the public demanding answers.