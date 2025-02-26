Indian Railways Announces 3% Cashback on Digital Train Tickets

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a 3% cashback offer for passengers purchasing train tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app. This initiative aims to promote digital transactions and encourage passengers to use the app for booking general train tickets.

UTS App Expansion & Features

The UTS app was first introduced in 2016 for MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) passengers in Hyderabad. In July 2018, the service was expanded to cover all trains for general ticket purchases. Additionally, passengers can also book platform tickets and season tickets through the UTS R-Wallet. This facility is now available across the country.

Digital Payment Options

Passengers can make seamless digital payments using:

R-Wallet

Paytm

PhonePe

Google Pay

UPI Apps

Internet Banking

The R-Wallet allows users to deposit up to ₹20,000, ensuring a hassle-free experience while booking tickets.

Growth in UTS App Usage

According to South Central Railway CPRO Sridhar, the average number of daily UTS app users has significantly increased:

2023 – 83,510 passengers per day

2024 – 93,487 passengers per day (12% increase)

Benefits for Passengers

No More Long Queues – Passengers can book tickets instantly via the app, avoiding ticket counter rush.

Time-Saving – Quick and hassle-free ticket booking from anywhere.

Extra Savings – Avail a 3% cashback on ticket purchases through the UTS app.

This initiative makes train travel more convenient and cost-effective while promoting digital transactions. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of the cashback offer and switch to mobile ticketing for a seamless travel experience.